Deaths mount, as cases decline

SHILLONG, May 23: A day after crossing the 1,000-mark for the second time, the state witnessed a minor respite from the COVID-19 onslaught with 803 fresh cases being registered on Sunday. The death toll, however, continues to mount with 24 more fatalities recorded on Sunday pushing the tally to 459.

The active tally in the state now stands at 7,680 with East Khasi Hills accounting for 4,173 of them (54% of the caseload).

Out of the 803 fresh cases detected on Sunday, 484 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 55 in West Jaintia Hills, 52 each in West Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills, 45 in South West Garo Hills, 34 in East Jaintia Hills, 27 in Ri Bhoi, 19 in South Garo Hills, 16 in West Khasi Hills, 10 in North Garo Hills and nine in East Garo Hills.

The fatality list included 19 from East Khasi Hills and five from West Jaintia Hills.

The third week of May has been the worst ever for Meghalaya since the pandemic broke out in April last year. Since May 17, the state has recorded 6,349 new cases of which 3,662 have been reported from East Khasi Hills (58%). The state also recorded 139 fatalities in the last seven days, 107 or 77% of which have been reported in East Khasi Hills.

Out of the 7,680 active cases in the state, 6,349 have been recorded in the last seven days which amounts to around 83% of the caseload. A total of 139 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last seven days.

The only silver lining was that the state recorded over 500 recoveries for the second straight day. East Khasi Hills with 316 recoveries, Ri Bhoi with 81, West Garo Hills with 77, West Jaintia Hills with 17, West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills with 10 each, North Garo Hills with nine, East Garo Hills with seven, South Garo Hills with three and South West Khasi Hills with one, accounted for a record 553 recoveries on Sunday.

The total number of people cured of COVID-19 in the state now stands at 21,542. In the last one week 3,064 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state.