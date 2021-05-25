Essential kits to be sanctioned to all patients isolated at home

SHILLONG, May 24: The state government has decided to provide essential kits to all COVID-19 patients who are currently under home isolation.

“We will once again provide essential kits to those people who are positive and undergoing home isolation,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong announced on Monday.

The respective DCs has been directed to make arrangements for providing essential kits to those undergoing home isolation, he said.

He also said that the government took this decision out of concern for citizens who have tested positive and are under home isolation since they are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Tynsong further stated that the government will once again start declaring localities or specific households both in urban and rural areas as micro-containment zones if cases are reported.