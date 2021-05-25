Meghalaya backs Centre’s exam plan

SHILLONG, May 24: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Monday said the state government has endorsed the Centre’s plan to conduct the class XII board exams of CBSE as well as ICSE.

“The Centre had sought the views of the Education Ministers of the states on holding the board exams. Almost all of them agreed that the class XII exam is very crucial and hence, it should be held,” Rymbui told reporters.

According to him, the number of subjects will be reduced and the exams of only major papers will be held.

“The duration of both exams will be reduced. We will increase the number of examination centres,” Rymbui said.

Stating that the state governments have been asked to submit their views and suggestions on the exams by Tuesday, he said the dates and modalities will be fixed by the Centre. “We will not submit any new suggestions since I have already put forward the state government’s views during the meeting on Sunday,” Rymbui said.

He stated that the state government had expressed its views that JEE, NEET and other entrance exams should be conducted as and when the situation is conducive.

Rymbui said he has also apprised the Centre of the status of the board exams conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE). He said the remaining papers of class XII exam conducted by the MBoSE and also the re-exam of class X students, who could not appear for it for being high-risk contacts of COVID patients and for hailing from areas declared containment zones, will be held as and when the situation is ideal.

“The MBoSE is closely examining the situation,” he said.

The Centre gave the states two options to decide on holding the two exams. According to the first option, the class 12 students will write their exams in only a selected few major subjects. The second option is on holding the exam in schools but with only objective questions.

VACCINATION FOR STUDENTS

Rymbui said he has requested the Centre to prioritise vaccination for students as and when the vaccine is available. He insisted on offline classes to make sure the students can gain true knowledge. He told the Ministry of Education that online classes cannot be a suitable substitute for proper education of students.