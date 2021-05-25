Experimenting with the ‘Desi Look’

New Delhi, May 24 (IANSlife) The elegance and appeal of Indian ethnic wear have been maintained since days of yore, and the occidental culture has consistently been interested by the gloriousness of the famous ethnic outfits — saree, salwar suit and the lehenga. Fashion biggies have been mixing the western and ethnic sensibilities together to bring — the rich patterns, cuts and comfort part of western wear were combined with the conventional luxury and style, and it normally indented up the fame of Indian ethnic wear in the worldwide market.

These tips by Anuj Mundra, MD and Chairman of Jaipurkurti.com will help you rock the ‘desi look:

1. While getting an ethnic wear for working environment, consistently look sharp. Stay away from substantial flowy dupattas that are very diverting. All things being equal, choose a dupatta that has hand printed themes. Patiala pants are ideal workwear. Wear a botanical print kurti with fully spread solid Patiala salwar.

2. To break the tedium of ordinary western or ethnic wear, you can generally pick an Indo-western combination wear. Wear a short combination kurta and provincial dhoti-style salwar or bottoms embellished well.

3. Another method of pulling off an ethnic look without getting carried away with salwar kameez is to wear flared long dresses. With strong themes, flower prints and wide hemlines, these designs look stylish and are agreeable.

4. Multi-shaded palazzos with block prints matched with a plain kurta can add an alternate appeal to the entire outfit. On the off chance that you are not a kurta fan, these palazzos can be combined with tank tops or short kurtis.

5. Your ethnic wardrobe is incomplete without a few stunning anarkali pieces. From easygoing to celebrations, these anarkali kurtas look very lovely and comfortable to wear for a more extended time frame length. The flared hem and the designed neck make these kurtas a top pick for everybody.