Ramp up COVID tests at inter-state border checkgates: Assam CM

GUWAHATI, May 25: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the authorities of Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts to ramp up COVID tests at two inter-state checkpoints, Srirampur and Chagolia.

Taking stock of the arrangements put in place for screening of incoming passengers and their testing as well other COVID control measures at Srirampur checkpoint near the Assam-Bengal border on Tuesday, Sarma asked the district administration to be vigilant in regard to the incoming vehicles as inter-state movement poses a major challenge for the administration, given the risk of spread of infections.

The chief minister reviewed the data of incoming vehicles at Srirampur inter-state checkpoint and directed the district administration and health department to ensure mandatory COVID testing and strict isolation of positive cases while discouraging home isolation.

Besides, the administration was directed to ensure requisite transportation for COVID-19 patients opting for home isolation.

Sarma was accompanied by state health minister Keshab Mahanta and Bodoland Territorial Council chief executive member, Pramod Boro.

The officials of the district administration apprised the chief minister of various steps taken for containment of the pandemic including arrangements made at the inter-state border, COVID vaccination campaign and testing.

“Screening has been at core of our COVID-19 management strategy. Over time, our teams have constantly expanded facilities for a wider net,” Sarma, who took stock of the facilities at the screening centre at Srirampur, said.

The chief minister directed the Kokrajhar district administration to increase testing (Rapid Antigen Tests) and conduct 20 percent RT-PCR tests.

He also directed SP to enforce complete blockade of inter-district movement of people while asking the health department to intensify vaccination in the vulnerable areas, including tea gardens.

The chief minister also visited Chagolia, one of the most strategic border points, about 290 km to the west of Guwahati, and took stock of the COVID management system there.

Terming Chagolia an important border corridor of Assam, he said the success of the state’s fight against COVID would also depend on the management of the border checkpoint, including transportation of passengers and goods.

The chief minister asked the authorities to declare micro containment zones in areas with high positivity rate while ramping up vaccination in the vulnerable urban pockets.

Notably, rapid antigen tests have been conducted on 14,306 people entering Assam through the Chagolia gate in 3438 vehicles since April 24, 2021, and out of them, 528 people have tested positive.