Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on death anniversary

By Agencies

 

MUMBAI, May 25:  Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday shared an Instagram post in memory of his father, the late actor-politician Sunil Dutt, on the occasion of the latters death anniversary, calling him a friend and a mentor.

Sanjay posted a throwback black and white picture where he poses alongside his father. ”

“A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor – you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss”you,” Sanjay wrote as caption.

Sunil Dutt passed away in 2005 after a heart attack in his Mumbai home, two weeks prior to his 76th birthday.

Sanjay awaits the release of “Shamshera” and “KGF Chapter 2” later this year.

IANS

