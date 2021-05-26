1 fisherman dead, 1 missing, 7 rescued in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a fisherman was recovered from Vizhinjam coastal area in the state capital district on Wednesday morning.

A group of 10 fisherman in different boats had gone for fishing from the area and when returning their boats capsized.

Seven of them were rescued by the Coast Guard, while one managed to swim to safety and the fate of the other is yet to be known.

Hearing about the incident State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian and local legislator and Transport Minister Antony Raju reached the spot and spoke with the Coast Guard and the local populace who complained about the lack of coordination between the different agencies and the issues being faced by them due to the ongoing construction of the breakwaters.

“The general impression what we were able to gather is — since the area that is being used by the fishermen to go to the sea and return lies close to the upcoming Vizhinjam Port (being built by Adani Ports), that area has a narrow space, because of the breakwater being constructed and it’s here that the boats get stuck,” said Cherian.

Cherian said they have also spoken to the Coast Guard officials who have pledged their full support and they are engaged in the ongoing rescue operations.

A Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy has also been put into service. (IANS)