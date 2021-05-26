Assam industries dept donates Rs 3.24 cr to CM’s Relief Fund

GUWAHATI, May 26: The Assam industries and commerce department has donated a sum of Rs 3,24,46,724 as contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to strengthen the initiatives of the state government in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, state industries and commerce minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary led the department and state public sector undertakings (PSUs), and handed over the cheques to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Chief Minister’s Office at Janata Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Of the cumulative amount, the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) and Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) contributed Rs 1 crore each while Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) contributed Rs 82,62,589.

Besides, Duliajan Numaligarh Pipeline Limited (DNPL) handed over a cheque for Rs 25,44,025; Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC) contributed Rs 10 lakh; Assam Small Industries Development Corporation (ASIDC) contributed Rs 5 lakh while the Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce contributed Rs 1,40,110.

The managing directors and other representatives of these corporations and companies handed over the cheques to the chief minister.

Besides, employees of Commissionerate of Transport too contributed Rs 17,05,421 from their salaries for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, NRL, OIL, BCPL and the tea sector have contributed to the relief fund separately.