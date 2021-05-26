Agatha promises ambulance, manpower to Ampati Civil Hospital

TURA, May 26: Tura MP Agatha K Sangma on Wednesday visited the Ampati Civil Hospital in South West Garo Hills and assured that an additional ambulance including more manpower would be provided to the hospital.

The assurance was given by Agatha during her interaction with district officials including South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ch. Ramakrishna, District Police Chief Siddharth Ambedkar, Medical Superintendent, Dr. J.S. Momin and other medical staff and doctors in the hospital. Promising that an additional ambulance would be given to the hospital, the Tura MP however said that the appointment of more manpower would not be possible immediately.

Agatha, who was accompanied by North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma also inspected the construction of the Central Oxygen Supply line in the hospital premises in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in South West Garo Hills district.

During her visit, the MP also reviewed the district preparedness for COVID. She enquired about the number of patients admitted in the hospital, number of patients requiring oxygen and the number of oxygen beds, ICU beds available and whether the hospital was having enough oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and if the oxygen beds were readily available and also if they were having enough supply of medicines.

The MP was informed that presently there are 70 B type cylinders and 13 D type cylinders, 20 oxygen concentrators and that nine oxygen beds were ready in the COVID Isolation ward of the hospital. Besides these, 15 more oxygen beds and three ICU beds are being made ready for the eventuality, while doctors and nurses are being given online ICU training. She was also apprised about the requirement of at least one Anaesthetist and a Gynaecologist and Paediatrician, a separate building for X-Ray and an additional ambulance for the hospital.

Replying to her query on the percentage of COVID positive cases, the Deputy Commissioner informed the MP that as of now there are a total of 739 cases in the district out of which 370 have recovered and citing the shortage of staff he informed her about the requirement of a dedicated manpower for COVID.