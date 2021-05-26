Assam MLA dies of post Covid complicacy

GUWAHATI, May 26: A sitting MLA in Assam, Majendra Narzary died today of post-Covid complication at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here. He was 68.

The MLA from Bodoland People’s Front (BP) who was elected to Assam Assembly in the just held election from Gossaigaon LAC for the fourth time in a row, was declared COVID negative few days back.

Doctors attending his in GMCH informed that the legislator who was suffering from High Blood Pressure and Diabetes, died of a brain stroke.

All the legislators and leaders from all political parties in the state condoled his death even as Assam government has decided that his last rites will be performed with full State Honour.