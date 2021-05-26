Lanka Navy rescues 25 crew members

INTERNATIONAL
By Agencies
Colombo: In this photo provided by Sri Lanka Air Force, smoke rises from the container vessel MV X-Press Pearl engulfed in flames off Colombo port, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. An explosion occurred Tuesday on a ship anchored off Sri Lanka's capital on which a fire had been burning for several days, prompting the evacuation of all crew members, officials said. AP/PTI(AP05_25_2021_000180A)

Colombo, May 25: The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday rescued all 25 crew members, including two Indians, of a container ship that caught fire off the coast of Colombo last week, as the coastal command continued efforts to extinguish the fiery wreckage.
Both the Indians, who are yet to be identified, have sustained serious injuries during the rescue operation and are admitted at the Colombo National Hospital, according to media reports. On May 20, container vessel MV ‘X-PRESS PEARL’, carrying a consignment of chemicals and raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat to Colombo Port, caught fire 9.5 nautical miles from the coast here where it was anchored, officials said. (PTI)

