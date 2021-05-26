Lanka Navy rescues 25 crew members

Colombo, May 25: The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday rescued all 25 crew members, including two Indians, of a container ship that caught fire off the coast of Colombo last week, as the coastal command continued efforts to extinguish the fiery wreckage.

Both the Indians, who are yet to be identified, have sustained serious injuries during the rescue operation and are admitted at the Colombo National Hospital, according to media reports. On May 20, container vessel MV ‘X-PRESS PEARL’, carrying a consignment of chemicals and raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat to Colombo Port, caught fire 9.5 nautical miles from the coast here where it was anchored, officials said. (PTI)