CM reviews flood preparedness, wildlife safety at Kaziranga National Park





GUWAHATI, May 27: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday reviewed the flood preparedness and animal safety at Kaziranga National Park (KNP) in view of the ensuing flood season and its consequent impact on the wildlife at the national park.

The chief minister also asked the forest department to submit a proposal regarding development of highlands within the park where animals can take shelter during floods.

He also asked the park director to ensure supply of concentrated feed along with green fodder to the marooned animals.

Agriculture minister Atul Bora, forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya, finance minister Ajanta Neog and health minister Keshab Mahanta were present at the review meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police and officials of forest and veterinary department of Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Karbi Anglong.

In order to implement a zero-tolerance policy against poaching and to intensify anti-poaching activities at the park, Sarma called for urgent steps to expedite justice delivery system against the nabbed poachers against whom chargesheets have been filed by engaging a special prosecutor.

He also asked the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) to monitor the process every month.

Further to make the forest force more empowered, Sarma instructed the authorities to increase sophisticated weapons for the Assam Forest Protection Force besides providing satellite phones to anti-poaching camps.

He also asked the PCCF to tie up with Mandakata Commando Training Centre for training of the forest personnel.

Moreover, to boost up wildlife protection at the park, he asked the home department to create one post each of additional SP and DSP under the control of SP Golaghat with a clear mandate to serve for the protection of wildlife at the park besides filling up the post of DSP, KNP.

The chief minister also advocated measures for improving living conditions of the forest protection force in the state, including enhancing ration allowances of the forest force engaged in wildlife protection from the existing Rs 840 to Rs 2000.

He also asked to take up modernisation of anti-poaching camps located within Kaziranga National Park to boost the morale of the staff.

Underlining the need for coordinated efforts for wildlife protection, Sarma directed the authorities to immediately notify the Special Task Force for KNP under the chairmanship of Special DGP, including officials from Majuli district.

He also asked the PCCF to make the Wildlife Health and Research Institute functional soon apart from improving relationships between local people and forest force.

The chief minister further instructed to expeditiously define the elephant corridors at the national park and implement it early besides settling the issue of rehabilitation grant to be paid to the families evicted from revenue villages under KNP.

Further, asking the deputy commissioners to ensure complete COVID vaccination of all forest personnel engaged in frontline duty, he directed the finance and forest departments to ensure early release of ex-gratia to the families of the deceased forest personnel.

He also directed the veterinary department to complete vaccination of cattle before the onset of monsoon besides ensuring availability of doctors for immediate service at the park.