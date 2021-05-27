Benedic urges CM to increase police presence in border dispute areas

TURA, May 27: GHADC CEM Benedic R Marak on Thursday urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into the long standing problem of border dispute between Meghalaya and Assam while at the same time urging the setting up of additional security agencies in the affected areas to tackle the problem arising due to the encroachment of people from Assam.

In his memorandum to Conrad, the CEM said that the illegal activities committed by illegal encroachers from the neighbouring state on the Garo Hills side of the border urgently need to be looked into as early as possible to ensure that there is lasting peace and prosperity in the region. According to Benedic, the border dispute is mostly felt at Rongsai Tri-junction, Solartek (Naga bandh) at Phulbari, Kasaripara, Singgimari Tri-junction at Hallidayganj and Panbari near Hallidayganj.

Benedic said that though these areas are prone to various illegal activities like crimes and encroachments the same cannot be kept in check due to the lack of sufficient security agencies like police stations.

“There are only four full-fledged police stations which are at Tikrikilla, Phulbari, Rajabala and Hallidayganj covering a total stretch of 101 kilometres. These areas are densely populated but sadly, public peace cannot be properly maintained and there is frequent disturbance of the peaceful co-existence of the diverse community,” Benedic said.

Benedic pointed out that as vast tracts of land continue to be under B Mahal areas, encroachers from Assam take advantage of the same to occupy these lands both for illegal settlement and to use as plantation lands for various crops like arecanut and rubber.

“In order to contain such illegal activities there is a need to set up police battalion camps along with academy and training centres which will also create job opportunities for the unemployed youths of the area. We also urge you to establish more police stations keeping in view the best interest of the general public,” Benedic said in his memorandum.