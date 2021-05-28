Archer may skip India Tests

London, May 27: England pace bowler Jofra Archer has said he is willing to miss five-Test series against India in August-September so as to be fully fit for T20 World Cup and Ashes later this year. “One thing I am determined about post-elbow operation is not to rush my comeback because my primary focus is to be playing for England in the Twenty20 World Cup and Ashes later this year,” Archer wrote in his column for Daily Mail. “Those are my targets. If I come back before then and manage to play in the home Test series against India – then fine, so be it. If I don’t, I am quite prepared to sit out the summer.” England play New Zealand in two Test matches beginning June 2, which Archer will surely miss. They then play India in a five-match Test series that begins on August 4, with the first Test in Nottingham, and ends on September 14 with the fifth and final Test in Manchester. He said he needed to undergo surgery this month. (IANS)