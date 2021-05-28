‘England will not change home schedule for IPL’

London, May 27: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will not tweak its home schedule for any reason, England director Ashley Giles said on Thursday. Giles’s comments come amid speculation that the Indian cricket board may request, or has informally requested, the ECB to make changes to the upcoming India-England Test series for a window to be made to complete the postponed IPL. “I’m not aware of anything official, any requests to shift anything. As far as we’re concerned and what we’re prepared for, the matches will be where they are,” Giles is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “I’m not surprised there’s all sorts of speculation. Everyone wants to get their cricket in. But we’ve not received anything official and we’re cracking on,” he said. (IANS)