Assam girl imparts free online yoga classes among COVID patients

GUWAHATI, May 28: From conducting yoga workshops during the pre-corona times to imparting free online yoga classes among COVID patients during the pandemic-induced lockdown, Smita Parashar from Pathsala in Bajali district of lower Assam, is playing the Good Samaritan.

A Bachelor in Physical Education (Specialisation in Yoga) from Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education at Sonapur, the 24-year-old is currently pursuing M.A. in Yogic Science and Naturopathy from Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya at Rupnagar here.

“I take free yoga online classes for four hours through four online sessions (on an Android phone placed over a tripod stand) almost every day, through platforms such as Zoom, Facebook and Youtube. I have imparted sessions among over 100 people, mainly COVID patients, with participants as young as 15 years to persons in their late fifties, and spread outside Assam as well,” she informed The Shillong Times from her Pathsala residence on Friday.

Her sessions comprise prayers, meditation sessions, warm-up yoga asanas, Om chanting, surya namaskar, vriksha sasana, tara asana and pranayama such as anulom vilom, and basically a range of exercises which enhance breathing capacity and keep the respiratory system strong.

“There is a pranayama called nadi shodhana, which is the most apt for COVID patients, or people who want to stay away from any infection. This pranayama infuses oxygen, clears and releases toxins, reduces stress and anxiety,” she said, adding that “people have been more conscious about health in general and immunity to keep infections at bay, especially during this second wave.”

Yoga has in general, improved immunity, spread positive vibes and has been a solution to mental/physical stress.

“The practice becomes very beneficial during a pandemic such as we are in, when negativity, anxiety because of the uncertainty around, and even depression can easily affect human beings disconnected with society and restricted by regulations,” Smita said.

The yoga instructor follows a method as well.

“I have different asanas listed for specific age groups and people with comorbid conditions such as high blood pressure, cardiac diseases, et al,” she says, adding, “I also suggest specific diets to people so as to balance such activity with healthy food habits.”

“The feedback from my clients has been very encouraging as well. Among them are COVID patients who have said that the yoga sessions have helped them recover faster, keeping complications at bay. Others have responded by saying that it has kept them not only healthy, both physically and mentally, but engaged and connected,” she said.

Smita has over the years imparted offline classes through home visits as well.

Interestingly, the multi-talented sportswoman has had stints as a state/national-level softball, swimming and volleyball player.

Sharing her future plans, she says, “So far, I have been able to live my passion, which is extremely satisfying. After completing my masters and also Doctor of Philosophy (Phd) in yoga, I intend to take up yoga teaching professionally, perhaps even open a training centre someday.”