GHADC files FIR against NGEA

TURA, May 28: GHADC authorities have filed an FIR against several leaders of the NGEA over the chaos that took place at its premises on Thursday in which an accounts official was forced to speed away in his vehicle after he was gheraoed by protestors while going back from work.

The FIR filed on the same day by H A Sangma, Principal Secretary to the Executive Committee at the Tura Police Station named several NGEA leaders of whom included, Secretary Brithen M Sangma, President Senora Johny Arengh, Joint Secretary Flaming B Marak, Adviser Balseng M Sangma and members Chris Jenny Ch Marak, Tengsmey Sangma, Sengmilla Ch Momin and Henyvirth Marak.

“The new EC is taking the issue of NGEA very seriously and has time and again tried to negotiate with the agitating employees even coming up with the temporary solution of providing a package of five months’ salaries and requesting them to resume work to which many of them have agreed,” the FIR said.

The FIR added that in order to complete the process necessary for the release of the said salaries employees connected with the Treasury have been coming to work to prepare pay bills of the employees as directed by the EC. However, as the EC members and officers were coming out of the premises, protesting NGEA members illegally obstructed and stopped vehicles and without authority attempted to search them resulting in the ensuing chaos.

According to the FIR, protesters also pelted stones at vehicles and particularly targeted one Accounts Officer and shouted threats against him prompting him to speed away in his vehicle to save himself from the unruly mob.

The FIR also mentioned that the NGEA had on May 26 allowed a politically affiliated woman who is not part of the association to deliver a flaring speech in support of their agitation which it said, goes against their own constitution to be non-political.

Meanwhile, pointing out that the agitation of the NGEA was being done at a time when the entire district was under total curfew as per the order issued by the district magistrate in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the FIR stated that the same amounts to violation of the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases Covid-19 Regulations, 2020.