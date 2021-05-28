Assam to launch 2 flagships schemes in 4 BTR districts next month

GUWAHATI, May 28: Two flagship schemes of the Assam government – Orunudoi and Re-SVAYEM – will be launched in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in June.

Under the Orunudoi scheme, economically weaker families of BTR will get financial assistance of Rs 830 per month through direct bank transfer (DBT) mode to the bank account of the nominated woman of each family for household expenses.

Under the Re-SVAYEM scheme, seed money and working capital support of Rs 50,000 in two tranches will be provided to members of enterprising groups of BTR for undertaking economic activities or for expanding their existing businesses at the grassroots level.

These schemes could not be launched in BTR earlier owing to elections in BTAD and then the three-phase general elections in March-April.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday chaired a meeting here to review the preparedness for launching the schemes in the four districts of BTR.

Sarma directed the district administration of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts to take expedient steps to implement the schemes and finalise the lists of beneficiaries for both the schemes.

He asked the officials to consult with the public representatives in preparing the beneficiary list for their respective areas.

The deputy commissioners of the four districts apprised the chief minister of the statistics of beneficiaries, current status of schemes, etc during the meeting.