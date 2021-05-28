Cong legislator laments exorbitant medical bills

SHILLONG, May 27: Rattled by the exorbitant rates charged by private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, senior Congress legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh has appealed to the private hospitals to shift focus from making money and help people of the state who are going through a major crisis owing to the pandemic.

Pointing out that the exorbitant rates charged by private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients was a matter of grave concern, Lyngdoh said they had raised the issue during the meeting convened by Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh with health officials last week. “The exorbitant fee charged from the COVID-19 patients is unfair. It is not a time to make money. I appeal to the private hospitals to tab the bill with responsibility,” Ampareen said.

Referring to a medical bill shared by a resident from her constituency, the MLA said it was surprising to see the cost for oxygen alone was Rs 1.43 lakh, out of the total bill of Rs 2.45 lakh.

Maintaining that most people in the state have been without any means of livelihood for almost a month, she said, “I would like to urge the hospitals not to close their doors to patients belonging to the disadvantaged groups. This is the time to play the role of good Samaritans.”

Cautioning that the state may face a major problem if this practice is not controlled, she questioned why the government was unable to monitor the cost of pulse oximeters, COVID-related equipment and medicines.

“The cost of a PPE ranges between Rs 500 and Rs 2,500. Those who want to have respectable last rites of their deceased parents have to buy the PPEs. It is unfortunate that the government has no control over this,” Lyngdoh said.