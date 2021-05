State logs 809 fresh cases, 12 more deaths

SHILLONG, May 27: Meghalaya on Thursday registered 809 new COVID-19 cases while 12 more people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The active tally now stands at 8,255 while the number of deaths has gone up to 524.

11 deaths were reported in East Khasi Hills while one was recorded in West Jaintia Hills.

The active tally in East Khasi Hills has now gone up to 4,214.

Out of the 809 new cases, 419 were detected in East Khasi Hills, 109 in West Jaintia Hills, 63 in South West Garo Hills, 59 in West Garo Hills, 50 in West Khasi Hills, 46 in Ri Bhoi, 26 in East Garo Hills, 17 in South West Khasi Hills, 11 in East Jaintia Hills and nine in North Garo Hills.

The state also recorded 597 recoveries on Thursday including 429 in East Khasi Hills, 59 in Ri Bhoi, 23 in West Garo Hills, 21 in East Jaintia Hills, 18 each in North Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills, nine in West Khasi Hills, eight in East Garo Hills, seven in South West Garo Hills and five in South West Khasi Hills. The number of people cured/discharged has gone up to 24,325.