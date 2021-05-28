EKH DC lifts containment curbs from Jongksha village

SHILLONG, May 27: The East Khasi Hills District Administration has lifted the containment restrictions from Jongksha village under Mawkynrew C&RD Block.

According to a statement on Thursday, the decision was taken after a report was received from BDO of Mawkynrew C&RD Block and the medical officer in-charge of Jongksha PHC. “Out of the 86 positive cases, 78 have been recovered and 8 active cases are still under home isolation,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the households of the eight active cases have been directed to remain under quarantine and to strictly follow the isolation protocols.

The residents of the village have also been directed to remain indoors. However, they have been permitted to go out if there are requirements relating to medical or essential services.

“People may come forward for vaccination,” the statement said.

Gatherings, weddings, meetings and congregations have also been suspended for the nonce.