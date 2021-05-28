Three-time Mr. Meghalaya succumbs to virus

SHILLONG, May 27: In a jolt to the professional bodybuilding fraternity of Meghalaya as well as other athletes and public in general, three-time Mr. Meghalaya Pynshngnain Langpen passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19-related complications. He was 38.

Pyngshngain trained at and represented Body Zoo Gym when he had won the title of Mr. Meghalaya in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

He had also won 7Wasa. Not only this, the former champ was also a decent art sculptor and a member of the Riti Academy of Visual Arts.

Former general secretary of the Meghalaya Body Builder Association (MBBA), Arnold Lanong, said that he had known Pynshngain since the time he contested for Mr. Meghalaya in 2014-2017.

Lanong said that the former Mr. Meghalaya had also bagged the third position in the 7th Eastern India Body Building Championship, held in 2017. “He was a body builder who was totally dedicated. His untimely demise is a great loss to the state,” MBBA former general secretary stated.

Meanwhile, founding member of Riti Academy of Visual Arts, Raphael Warjri, said that the news of his death came as a shock. “He was really an exception, to be able to excel in both the field of sports and fine arts,” Warjri said.

Meghalaya had also lost former state kickboxer Bresterwell Kharumnuid on May 25. Kharumnuid was the founding member of the Meghalaya State Kickboxing Association, Meghalaya Kurash Association and MMA Meghalaya.