Group suggests measures to fight COVID-19

SHILLONG, May 27: With Meghalaya continuing to reel under the second wave of COVID-19, the Sur U Paidbah ka Bri U Hynniewtrep has placed forth a slew of suggestions for the state government to ponder.

In a statement, the local body asked the state government to consider free treatment of all COVID- 19 patients, especially the ones belonging from the underprivileged sections of the society, and to make use of the MHIS subsidies to achieve the same. “However, the Health department has to issue a statement clarifying that all COVID-19 patients can avail subsidies of MHIS,” it said.

The body has also asked the government to ensure that all households, who are economically backward and do not possess NFSA cards, be included immediately under the NFSA, AAY and PHH scheme.

“We have found out that there are many households which are economically backward are not having cards issued under NFSA scheme. The reason(s) being that most of the households, under the direction of the authorities concerned, have surrendered/deposited their old BPL cards so that new cards can be issued to them under the NFSA. However, since most of these applications are pending with the authorities in the state government, these household are not able to avail the benefits from the scheme,” it said.

The group, endorsing the use of AYUSH-64 — an Ayurvedic drug — for COVID-19 treatment, also suggested the state government to coordinate with North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) and consider using it. “In Shillong, the Authority of NEIAH, Mawdiangdiang, has been provided a tablet named AYUSH-64 for COVID-19 patients as well as for asymptomatic persons, to ensure early recovery and build up the immune system, which is helpful for the purpose, with no side effects since it is an Ayurveda medication,” the group said.

It also urged the government to earmark more locations for treatment of COVID-19 patients and avoid home isolation protocols.

“We greatly appreciate the government for finally earmarking locations for treatment of COVID-19 patients, including ITI. However, if more such locations could be earmarked for the purpose, may be the risk of isolating these positive cases in the home could be avoided,” the group said.

