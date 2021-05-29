Recoveries exceed new cases in Meghalaya after 47 days

SHILLONG, May 28: In a major relief for COVID-afflicted Meghalaya, the number of recoveries on Friday overshadowed the number of fresh cases, triggering hopes that the COVID curve might finally flatten in the state.

The state recorded its highest single-day recovery of 941 on Friday, significantly overshadowing the 731 new cases detected on the day.

It was after 47 days that the number of recoveries was more than the number of fresh cases. On April 11, Meghalaya had recorded 28 fresh cases and 40 recoveries.

The number of fresh cases in the state has come down below the 800-mark after 11 days. On May 17, the state had recorded 634 cases and since then, the daily number has been hovering above the 800-mark, even breaching the figure of 1,100 on two occasions.

However, the death toll continues to rise in the state with 20 persons succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours. 17 deaths in East Khasi Hills and one death each in West Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi and West Garo Hills pushed the death toll to 544.

346 new cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 147 in Ri Bhoi, 69 in West Garo Hills, 32 in West Jaintia Hills, 27 each in West Khasi Hills and South West Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills, 21 in South West Khasi Hills, 15 in East Garo Hills, 11 in South Garo Hills and nine in North Garo Hills. The active tally now stands at 8,025.

661 people were declared cured in East Khasi Hills followed by 70 in West Garo Hills, 61 in Ri Bhoi, 46 in South West Garo Hills, 26 in East Jaintia Hills, 23 in West Khasi Hills, 22 in East Garo Hills, 12 in South Garo Hills, ten in North Garo Hills, seven in West Jaintia Hills and three in South West Khasi Hills. The number of people cured/discharged has now gone past the 25,000-mark and stands at 25,266.

Testing, containment measure to continue

In spite of the positive development on Friday, the government is in no mood to let its guard down and would continue to go for aggressive testing and containment measures to further contain the spread of the virus.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War said he was positive that the situation would further improve in the coming days. “But it is necessary that citizens continue to strictly follow the protocols. We do not want the situation to deteriorate again due to irresponsible behaviour of some people,” he said.

He also said that the number of fresh cases was still on the higher side since they were conducting a lot of tests.

Informing reporters that the Union Ministry of Ayush has directed states/UTs to ensure that AYUSH-64 medicine is made available to the citizens, Dr War said, “We will provide this medicine for free in all the health centres.”

AYUSH-64 is an Ayurvedic formulation that can be used by asymptomatic COVID patients and those suffering from mild or moderate symptoms as an adjunct treatment.