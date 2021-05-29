Lockdown extended to June 7

SHILLONG, May 28: As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unleash a reign of terror, the state government on Friday decided to extend the lockdown in East Khasi Hills from 5am of May 31 to 5am of June 7 but with certain relaxations.

The containment measures have also been extended till June 7 while the weekend lockdown will continue in all other districts.

Following a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said the inter-district movement of people to and fro East Khasi Hills shall be restricted.

Restrictions have been imposed on political, public, social and religious gatherings, conference meetings and training, entry of tourists from outside the state and sporting activities.

All tourist spots will continue to remain closed. While inter-state movement has been restricted, the government will allow transit vehicles to pass through Meghalaya.

All central and state government offices other than those notified by the Personnel department shall remain closed.

Tynsong said the SBI’s Main Branch, Laitumkhrah Branch and Secretariat Branch will open strictly with limited staff for the purpose of only government transactions.

All other banks have also been permitted to open on May 31 and June 1 with limited staff for urgent transactions and they will close by 4pm. Post offices are permitted to open from June 1-4 with limited staff while e-commerce activities and courier services are permitted but subject to regulation by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Tynsong said.

According to him, hardware stores are permitted to open on need basis with prior permission from the DC. All construction activities, both government and private, which do not require the movement of labourers, have been permitted with prior permission from the DC.

Funeral gatherings will be restricted to 10 persons but prior permission has to be obtained from the DC, Tynsong said.

Besides essential services, farming activities in rural areas, including betel nut, betel leaf and broomstick cultivation, and MGNREGA activities have been exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

Asserting that the DC will ensure availability of essential commodities in all localities within the district, Tynsong said home deliveries are permitted subject to regulations to be issued by the administration.

In addition, international border trade or export activities will be allowed but regulation has been entrusted to the DC.

“The state government has authorised all DCs to impose restrictions in their own district and also regulate accordingly while the SDOs (Civil) have been authorised to impose restrictions within their jurisdictions,” Tynsong added.