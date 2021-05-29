Trying to release MLA schemes: Tynsong

SHILLONG, May 28: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the state government will try to release the MLA schemes for 2021-2022 to enable the legislators to provide relief in their respective constituencies.

“All the MLAs are doing a wonderful job at the time of the pandemic. We will try our best to release the MLA schemes at the earliest due to the urgency of the situation,” he said on Friday.

The DCs were empowered to release Rs 25 lakh to each legislator from the MLA scheme 2020-21 to provide relief to the people who were affected during the national lockdown last year.

Tynsong said that the government understands the difficulties faced by the daily wage earners due to the total lockdown.

“It is for this reason we have decided to have some partial relaxation. From next week, some relief will be provided to the people with MGNREGA work being exempted from the purview of the total lockdown,” he said.

Wholesale market

Tynsong also said the government has decided to set up a temporary wholesale market on Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board premises at Mawiong to provide a platform for farmers of Ri Bhoi to sell their produce.

He said Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh and senior officials inspected the ISBT at Mawlai Mawiong on Friday morning for setting up of the temporary wholesale market.

He added that during the inspection, they found the landscaping work had just started and construction activities were in the final state due to which the marketing board facility was chosen.