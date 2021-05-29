UK-bound Indian women’s team gets first dose of COVID vaccine

NEW DELHI, May 28: All members of the UK-bound Indian women’s cricket team have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of their upcoming away series against England beginning June 16.

The Indian team, which is currently in quarantine in Mumbai, will begin its UK tour with a one-off Test in Bristol from June 16. It will be followed by two T20Is on July 9 and 11 in Northampton and three ODIs beginning June 27.

“All the players of the women’s team have got their first dose of vaccination. Most of them got it in their respective cities, while a few who didn’t, got their first jabs on Thursday,” a BCCI source said.

Spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Thursday shared a picture of her taking the jab on twitter.

The source said most of the players received Covishield vaccine and they will be administered their second dose by the UK health department.

The Indian women’s team will depart for UK along with the men’s squad, led by skipper Virat Kohli, in a chartered flight on June 2. They are expected to take their second dose of in the UK. (PTI)