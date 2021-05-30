Hek inaugurates corona care centre

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: Health Minister, AL Hek, on Saturday inaugurated the 50-bed community corona care centre at St George Secondary School in Nongmensong.

Speaking on the occasion, Hek lauded the principal and the managing committee of the school for allowing to set up the corona care centre in the building.

The health minister informed that the new centre will cater to COVID-19 patients from Pynthorumkhrah constituency who find it difficult to self-isolate themselves at their homes.

School principal, Simon Joseph, on the other hand, maintained that the move is not charitable in nature but a responsible contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

“During this hour of crisis, other schools should not wait for a formal request to set up such centres. I had offered the health minister to take over the building for converting it into a corona care centre,” Joseph said.

Meanwhile, Dr Hunsi Giri, in-charge of the corona care centre, said a total number of six nurses, eight housekeepers, a data entry operator and three security guards will man the centre 24×7.

“We will be providing symptomatic treatment and monitoring them very closely. We will start providing oxygen only if their oxygen levels are low since we have got oxygen concentrators,” Dr Giri informed.