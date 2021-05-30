Mamata attacks Modi,Shah; BJP leaders slam her

Kolkata, May 29: Amid a row over cyclone Yaas review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said she skipped the meeting taking exception to presence of the opposition leader and asked union government to withdraw its order recalling Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay to Delhi.

BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and state party president Dilip Ghosh slammed Banerjee for showing “arrogance and indulging in petty politics”,when the centre is extending help to the state ravaged by the severe cyclonic storm.

The TMC chief alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were trying to create problems for her government at every step as they were yet to come to terms with the BJP’s defeat in the assembly elections.Banerjee said she was ready to touch Modi’s feet if told to do so for the sake of West Bengal’s growth and development.

“Because you (Modi and Shah) cannot digest BJP’s defeat in (Bengal), you have started creating problems for us from day one. What is the fault of the chief secretary?

Caught in the crossfire between the state government and the centre, the chief secretary attended duty Saturday and accompanied the chief minister at an aerial survey of the cyclone-ravaged Purba Medinipur.

“The meeting was earlier between PM-CM and later I found in the revised programme it was the big BJP party and me alone. (PTI)