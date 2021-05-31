Bring down death rate: Sawkmie

SHILLONG, May 30: Opposition Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie has asked the state government to focus on the immediate need of reducing the casualties due to COVID-19 in the state.

Terming the high casualty rate as alarming, the Mawlai MLA said that the government should adopt measures to reduce the rate.

Sawkmie also suggested that the government should reconsider its idea of conducting random testing and go slow on the matter.

Sawkmie claimed that whenever random testing is announced in any locality, people tend to panic and those with comorbidities suffer from stress and fear.