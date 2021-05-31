Over 69% Indians open to taking part in Covid vaccine trial

New Delhi, May 30 : Over 69 per cent people said they would participate in a vaccine trial, if given a chance, according to IANS-CVoter Covid tracker.

The survey, conducted on a total of 56,685 participants between January 1 to May 27, showed that 48.9 per cent said that they would be very likely to participate in a Covid vaccine trial in the country, while another 20.6 per cent said that would be likely to take part.

Meanwhile, 2.6 per cent said they were somewhat unlikely to participate, and another 23.2 per cent said they would not like to participate in a vaccine trial at all. (IANS)