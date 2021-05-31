JD-U leader shot in Patna, Maoist leader’s brother killed in Gaya

Patna, May 30 : Despite the lockdown, there was no let up in crimes in Bihar, with a leader of the ruling Janata Dal-United shot and critically injured in Patna on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Saguna More under Danapur police station in the city around 12.30 pm.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two armed men opened fire on Arshad Hussain near Saguna More, and he sustained three gunshot injuries. Passers-by took him to the nearby Hi-Tech hospital where his condition is critical.

“We have some clues about the attackers. Raids are on to nab them,” said investigating officer R.C. Singh of Danapur police station.

In another incident, a brother of hardcore active Maoist leader was gunned down in Mahuar village under Imamganj police station in Gaya district on Monday morning.

Imamganj is considered as a Maoist-dominant area in Gaya. The deceased was identified as Chotu Paswan, the younger brother of rebel leader Gautam Paswan.

The eyewitnesses have said that four armed men on two bikes indiscriminately fired at Chotu Paswan when he was returning from agricultural land.

The local villagers put the dead body on Gaya-Imamganj main road to protest against the attack. They only handed over the body when police officials promised swift action. (IANS)02