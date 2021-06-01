Accused DSP produced in Guwahati court; remanded to 5 days’ police custody

GUWAHATI, June 1: Deputy superintendent of police (border), Jatin Chandra Das, who was arrested for alleged links with drug smugglers in western Assam’s Dhubri district on Monday, was produced in a special court here on Tuesday and remanded to five days’ police custody.

The DSP’s accomplice, Rafikul Pramanik, who was also arrested, was also brought here and produced in the court.

Official sources told reporters that the special court after hearing the case fixed the next date of hearing on June 5, 2021. The bail petition, which was filed for the accused, would also be heard by the court on that day.

Police have seized the mobile phones of the accused and their call records would subsequently be examined for further investigation.

It may be mentioned that based on specific information about the alleged nexus of the accused police officer with smugglers, Dhubri police had conducted raids in several places of the district since Sunday night and arrested Pramanik.

Police sources claimed that Pramanik worked as an agent of the accused DSP and allegedly collected bribes on his behalf.

Subsequently, further investigation was carried out, leading to the arrest of the accused DSP. Unaccounted cash of Rs 4.77 lakh was also recovered and seized.

Earlier, based on credible evidence, a case (number 881/21) under Sections 120B/409 IPC read with Section 7a /12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, was registered at Dhubri police station.

Rather surprisingly when police and district officials get transferred to other districts after brief stints, Das, 59, was reportedly posted for as long as 34 years in Dhubri district in western Assam, since his first posting as a sub-inspector in the border district in 1987.