Allow betel nuts, broomstick growers to trade at any arranged market: JSU

SHILLONG, May 31: The pangs of lockdown on livelihood and the economy have been experienced by people in most parts of the state but the agriculture and allied sector seems to be the worst hit. From vegetables rotting at makeshift markets and tons decaying in their respective places, the farmers are facing the heat.

Amplifying the voices of one such lot facing severe hardships, the Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) has requested the state government to allow cultivators of betel nuts, betel leaves and broomstick to sell their commodities at any arranged market area.

According to the Union, the farmers have invested both money and efforts in growing the tropical plants which is considered as the traditional and commercial seed crop of the state and if the government or district administration of East and West Jaintia Hills districts allow local vendors to sell out their produce in the local market (haat and iaw) during any open market day, “it will bring smiles”. “Planting and selling of betel nuts, betel leaves and broomsticks are the only economic activities of the War people,” JSU general secretary Treibor Suchiang informed the district administration in a letter.

The union suggested that the district administration can impose strict protocols and the JSU would offer to ensure SOPs are followed during the time of transportation and carrying of the commodities.

It is worth mentioning that farmers and traders spend more than Rs 1,000 to travel to Shillong to sell their commodities. There have even been times when farmers were left with no option but to discard their produce due to little to none demand at the market. East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo had earlier said that individual buyers are not permitted but retailers from different localities would be issued passes to purchase the goods from the wholesale market.

Maintaining that people moving across localities for vegetables is not encouraged, she had stated that since more markets on the city outskirts are opening up, it will provide relief to everyone. “We cannot lower our guard and the orders will remain in force,” Laloo had said.