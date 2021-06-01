COVID hospital comes up at New Shillong Township

SHILLONG, May 31: As the COVID-19 caseload in the state has begun exhibiting a declining trend, much of the state machinery is not convinced that this could be the end of it all and so the government is not letting its guard down.

Ramping up health infrastructure to deal with any surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the COVID-19 Step Down Hospital (CSDH) located at Umsawli, New Shillong Township, was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Alexander Laloo Hek on Monday.

Talking to reporters after the inauguration, Hek informed that the first 50 beds will cater to 25 male and female patients each.

According to him, the remaining 50 beds are likely to be made operational within a week.

He also informed reporters that the facility will ease the burden of both government and private hospitals, adding that they will immediately start accommodating patients.

Meanwhile, retired Director of Health Services (DHS) and the in-charge of corona care centres, Dr Hunsi Giri, said that patients who are recovering from Shillong Civil Hospital will be shifted here for further management. “We have inaugurated the two blocks (Block II and III). We will be inaugurating the last block (Block I) with 50 beds capacity once the installation of the oxygen central line is completed,” Dr Giri said.

Informing that they will primarily be catering to category C patients, Dr Giri said that they have also kept two ventilators as reserved if the health of any patient deteriorates.

According to her, the hospital will be manned by medical officer, doctors, nurses along with the grade IV and security staff. “The medical officers along with the doctors and nurses will have daily tele-consultation with the medical specialist. If there is a requirement, specialist doctors will also attend to patients in this hospital,” Dr Giri added.

She also informed that the hospital will also have laboratory facilities and radiology department for investigation.

MLA helps 60 families

Meanwhile, Congress legislator, PT Sawkmie, on Monday reached out to 60 families in Mawlai Mawtawar, who have been afflicted by the COVID-19 restrictions, and donated edible items.

Assuring that he will continue to provide support to the families who are in need, the MLA said he will donate Rs 50,000 to the Seng Samla Mawiongrim for their dedication and commitment in the fight against COVID-19.

He also exhorted the citizens to come forward and help the needy amid these trying times.

Curfew extended in NGH

In North Garo Hills, the Deputy Commissioner on Monday extended the night curfew in the district. According to the order, exemptions from curfew have been made for vehicles carrying essential commodities, ambulances and medical emergency services, fire and emergency services, security forces, police, medical staff and executive magistrates on duty.

East Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe, in another order, extended the closure of all schools, colleges, coaching and educational institutes in the district till June 15.

According to the order, night curfew will be promulgated every day from 08 pm to 5 am while Williamnagar main market and Rongjeng market have been permitted to open till 2 pm. However, shops in other parts of the district have been allowed to open till 5 pm.

Home delivery of food and essential goods has been allowed till 5 pm but the operation of weekly markets continues to remain suspended.