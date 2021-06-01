Bed vacancy increases as cases decline

SHILLONG, May 31: The bed position in different hospitals of Shillong and other parts of the state have improved due to a reduction in the number of active cases over the past four days.

The Shillong Civil Hospital, the biggest government health facility in East Khasi Hills had no empty beds on May 27, but it now has 23 vacant beds. The hospital has 115 beds, 103 of them oxygen-supported and 12 in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Similarly, Ganesh Das Hospital had 17 vacant beds on May 31. The hospital has a total of 42 beds including oxygen-supported and ICU beds.

On Monday, NEIGRIHMS had 65 of its 155 beds vacant while RPCH had nine vacant beds. Likewise, the Military Hospital and the BSF Hospital had 31 and 23 vacant beds.

Among the private hospitals, Bethany had 11 vacant beds, Nazareth eight, Supercare seven and Woodland 19 vacant beds.

The COVID Step Down Hospital also had 50 vacant beds on Monday.

The total vacant beds across hospitals in Meghalaya thus works out to 417 while 695 are occupied.

The state has a total of 1,112 beds, including 974 oxygen-supported and 138 ICU beds.