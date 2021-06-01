Guv tests negative

SHILLONG, May 31: Governor Satya Pal Malik, who had undergone RT-PCR in New Delhi on Sunday, has tested negative for COVID-19.

A statement issued from Raj Bhavan here said the Governor, who is camping in the national capital since May 26, was in good health.

The Governor shifted to New Delhi after several staff of the Raj Bhavan tested positive.

Malik prayed for speedy recovery of all the 43 COVID-19 positive staff of the Raj Bhavan and their family members.