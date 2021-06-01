Gauhati HC extends interim orders by two weeks

GUWAHATI, June 1: Gauhati High Court has, in view of the COVID-19 situation and also in the interest of justice, further extended all interim orders passed by the High Court and all other subordinate Courts and Tribunals by two weeks.

The order was issued on Monday following a full Bench of the High Court dealing with the suo motu PIL instituted by the Court owing to the daily surge of cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“…In the interest of justice, the order dated 10.05.2021 may be extended for a further period of at least two weeks. We are also of the considered view that under the present circumstances, the order should be extended. Accordingly, the order dated 10.05.2021 is hereby extended for a further period of two weeks i.e. till 15.06.2021,” the order passed on Monday said.

The Court had further extended its previous order dated May 10 wherein it had extended the interim orders passed by it, its outlying Benches and other subordinate Courts and Tribunals till June 1, 2021.

The Court had further said that interim bails, anticipatory bail expiring in this period shall stand extended till May 31.

“We are conscious of the fact that many of the sureties which have been given for the interim bails, in different cases in the state, would technically be for a limited period only. However, since we have already extended the bail orders initially till 01.06.2021 and now till 15.06.2021, automatically these sureties will also stand extended,” the order said.