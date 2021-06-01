Assam job panel eyes result-oriented recruitment

GUWAHATI, June 1: Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog on Tuesday said the high-level committee set up for creation of one lakh jobs in the state has sought a list of vacancies from departments and that the recruitment would be need based and result oriented.

Addressing reporters here, Neog who heads the committee as chairperson, said a meeting in this regard was held recently, while the details about vacancies to be submitted by the departments would be discussed in the next meeting.

“We are looking at need-based and result-oriented filling up of vacancies to help the respective departments to be progressive in the years to come. We have asked the departments to identify the vacancies and prioritise the posts that need to be filled first. Such a process will be fair and transparent but will take time owing to the scrutiny exercise,” the minister said.

It may be mentioned that the first Cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on May 11 last had decided that the panel on creation of one lakh jobs would submit its recommendations after a month and a draft would be prepared based on them.

The state government will decide the recruitment process, interview process and dates of interviews after the high-level committee submits its report to the chief minister.

Meanwhile, addressing media persons, state education minister Ranoj Pegu said the education department was mulling setting up of a separate employment board to fill up vacancies.

“We are discussing the matter as we have to fill up posts in the engineering colleges, newly established government model colleges and polytechnic institutes,” Pegu said.

He further informed that the finance department has released the funds for payment of monthly salaries of 4243 teachers of lower primary schools and 6892 teachers of upper primary schools who were appointed in January.