Mishap irks UDP; Cong slams govt

SHILLONG, May 31: The United Democratic Party (UDP), which is a major constituent of the state’s ruling MDA coalition, has expressed its displeasure over the manner in which the government is handling the issue of illegal mining of coal and its transportation.

The UDP is, ostensibly, dejected that fingers are being pointed at the government yet again after Sunday’s dynamite blast at a rat-hole coal mine in East Jaintia Hills that trapped five labourers inside.

UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said the illegal activities are still going on in the state and the party cannot tolerate any illegality.

“This is really unfortunate. It puts a big question mark on the government. The government has to take the matter seriously, for you cannot play around with the lives of people,” Mawthoh said.

He said the UDP will keep knocking on the doors of the government against any illegality and if it does not pay heed to, the party will have to take a different course of action.

Asked if the UDP regrets being a part of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government which has often been accused of turning a blind eye to allegations of corruption and other illegalities, Mawthoh said the MDA comprises different parties but since the UDP is a part of the coalition, the party hopes that the government will take things in the right perspective.

Stating that the UDP is answerable to the people, Mawthoh said, “If the government does not listen to our concerns, we will be apprehensive about continuing to be a part of the government. The government has to respect the MDA partners,” Mawthoh categorically stated.

The Congress too slammed the government over the coal mine mishap. Party MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh said the incident is a reminder of the rampant illegal mining continuing in the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the public needs to know who profits from this and how the labourers managed to come to the state when East Jaintia Hills and East Khasi Hills districts are under lockdown.

Recalling that the government has repeatedly asserted there is no illegal coal mining and the coal being transported is auctioned stock, Lyngdoh said Sunday’s incident brought to the fore that illegal coal mining activities are still going on in the state.

After the last such incident in East Jaintia Hills in January in which six labourers from Assam were killed, the government had denied illegal coal mining and maintained that the victims were excavating.

“What will the government say now? Will it say excavation was going on during the pandemic,” Lyngdoh asked.

“It is shameful that precious lives have been lost once again due to illegal coal mining,” she said and demanded an explanation from the government as to what exactly happened there.