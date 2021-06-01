Record recoveries bring active tally down in state

SHILLONG, May 31: Meghalaya which has been bearing the brunt of the second wave of COVID-19 since April is now witnessing a decline in the number of fresh cases daily while the recovery rate has been climbing steadily since last week. For the fourth straight day, the number of recoveries overshadowed the new cases.

408 new cases were detected in the state on Monday as against 977 recoveries, a new record.

The daily new caseload came down below the 500-mark after 19 days. On May 12, the state had recorded 406 fresh cases.

272 fresh cases were detected in East Khasi Hills, followed by 48 in Ri Bhoi, 31 in West Jaintia Hills, 23 in West Garo Hills, 13 in East Jaintia Hills, nine in North Garo Hills, four in West Khasi Hills, three in South West Garo Hills, two each in East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills and one in South West Khasi Hills.

Out of the 977 recoveries, 519 were in East Khasi Hills, 278 in Ri Bhoi, 55 in West Garo Hills, 31 in North Garo Hills, 28 in East Jaintia Hills, 23 in South West Garo Hills, 13 in South West Khasi Hills, 11 in West Khasi Hills, 10 in East Garo Hills and nine in South Garo Hills.

However, the only cause of worry amidst the declining cases is that the state continues to report a high number of deaths. 14 people succumbed to the infection including nine in East Khasi Hills, two in Ri Bhoi and one each in South West Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills, taking the death toll to 578.

Monday’s toll does not include the death of PC Sinha, an 83-year-old lawyer from Tura in West Garo Hills.

The active tally in the state has gone down below the 7,000-mark after 10 days and now stands at 6,913.

Currently, 1223 patients are in institutional quarantine whereas 5690 are in home isolation.

Out of 35,598 confirmed cases so far, 28,107 people have been declared cured or recovered.

The state has so far tested 5,75,001 people of whiom 5,39,403 have been confirmed negative.

A total of 4,65,094 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state so far.