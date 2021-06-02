Afghanistan remove skipper after Test loss to Zimbabwe

Kabul, June 1: The Afghanistan cricket team’s loss to Zimbabwe in the first Test in March this year has cost Asghar Afghan the captaincy.

Afghan, who was in his second stint as captain of the national side, has been replaced by veteran batsman Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced.

Afghanistan had lost the opening match of the two-Test series by 10 wickets at Abu Dhabi inside two days. They however, came back to win the second Test by six wickets to level the series.

Afghan was removed as ODI skipper before the 2019 World Cup and replaced by Gulbadin Naib, but he was reinstated later that year. (IANS)