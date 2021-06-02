Principal Secretary launches PC Vaccine in Tura

TURA, June 2: Principal Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Sampath Kumar on Wednesday launched the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) at Asanang PHC in West Garo Hills which would soon be introduced in the Routine immunisation programme and administered to children free of cost in all the health centres of the district.

Speaking during the launching of the vaccine, Kumar highlighted the importance of immunisation adding that it helps in preventing those diseases which have no cure while at the same time informing that about 50 % of children die in the State of Meghalaya due to pneumonia related illness. He therefore urged parents to cooperate with the health department in immunising their children regularly to ensure that every child is healthy in future.

Appreciating the efforts and dedication of the healthcare providers in the state, he said that their contribution in health care services is commendable particularly the implementation of Covid -19 vaccine in Garo Hills region. He said that the vaccination programme has been exemplary as most of the 45 plus citizens are vaccinated which has helped in minimizing the number of covid-19 patients to some extent in the region. Kumar also urged those who are yet to be vaccinated to take their shots as soon as possible.

Rongram BDO, Shelly Ch Momin while sharing her experience urged parents to vaccinate their children in time and to take the opportunity of the facilities being provided by the government.

Tura DMCHO, Dr. Ivonne M Sangma while delivering the keynote address briefed the gathering about the aims and objectives of the universal immunisation programme which is to protect every child from various diseases by administering the vaccine as well as to reduce mother and infant mortality in the region.