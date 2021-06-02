Process of free textbook distribution among Assam students begins

GUWAHATI, June 2: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu flagged off vehicles carrying free textbooks for students of Class XII across the state on Wednesday.

Official sources said that as many as 12,96, 636 books for Class XII would be dispatched across all the 34 districts of the state over the next few days.

“On Wednesday, the textbooks were dispatched to five districts, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Nalbari and Chirang,” a statement said.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony on the premises of Assam State Textbooks Production and Publication Corporation Limited complex at Bonda here, the education minister assured that the other districts would receive the free textbooks as early as possible so that the students do not face any hurdles in their studies.

“We remain committed to continue education amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pegu said.

On Tuesday, the minister had said that the decision to hold the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) under SEBA and Higher Secondary (HS) 2nd year examinations under AHSEC would be made within the next couple of days.

“We have taken the opinions of all the stakeholders and the decision will be made in the next two days,” Pegu said.

The education minister had earlier informed that the decision would be taken in consultation with the state health department and that exams would be held as and when the COVID-19 situation improved.

He had also said that exams would be conducted even if it meant that certain subjects would have to be curtailed.

As it is, the education department has maintained that it was prepared to hold the examinations and that once the health department gave the go ahead, the exams could be held after a few days.