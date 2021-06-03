Woman accuses MLA of sexual exploitation

SHILLONG, June 2: In a sensational development a woman has complained to police that a sitting MLA from Garo Hills, Thomas Sangma had sexually exploited her on the pretext of marrying her. The complainant has sought lawful action against the person and protection of her personal security.

A senior police official confirmed that they have registered a case against the North Tura MLA and launched an investigation.

In a two-page letter of complaint which was received at the office of SP East Khasi Hills here on June 1, the woman who claimed to have been impregnated by the MLA, admitted to have had consensual sexual relationship with the MLA over the past few months.

She claimed that although Sangma is a married man, he developed an extra-marital relationship with her on the promise of divorcing his wife and marrying her.

The copy of the FIR, which was shared with the media, alleged that the Sangma was staying with her at Motinagar here till April 17 last.

The FIR also alleged that Sangma, who is former Rajya Sabha Member, wanted here to abort the child which she has refused.

According here letter, she had filed an FIR once earlier but had to retrace steps under pressure from Sangma.

Attempt to contact Sangma for his side of the story proved futile as his registered mobile phone was switched off.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA and Chairperson of Assembly Committee for Empowerment of Women, Ampareen Lyngdoh, has sought the removal of the NPP MLA from some House committees.

In a letter to Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, the Congress legislator said when an accusation of such nature arises against a member of the Assembly, it shocks the conscience of the society and puts a huge expectation on the representatives of the people to ensure that the principles of accountability are held in utmost regard.

“The allegation of sexual assault is very disappointing and as the Chairperson of the Assembly Committee for Empowerment of Women, I am committed to ensure that justice is not denied to both parties, especially to the women,” she wrote.

She expected the police department to take necessary steps to investigate and take the case forward.

“I have also messaged the Director General of Police with hope that action is initiated and that clarity in this matter is made available,” Lyngdoh said.

Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma said that he had learned about the incident from only news report and not attempted to look into the matter.

“This is something personal to the MLA and we should trust our robust judiciary system,” he said.

When prodded further, the Opposition leader said, “Law will take its own course.”