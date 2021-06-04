Another hooch tragedy kills 5, hospitalises 22

Aligarh (UP), June 3: Five people died and 22 more were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in a village here, days after another hooch tragedy resulted in the death of at least 35 in the district, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, some brick kiln labourers fell sick after consuming countrymade liquor dumped in a canal near Rohera village in the Jawan area, they said. “It appears that some persons involved in the spurious liquor trade dumped their entire stock in the canal fearing a raid,” Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters.

This is the second hooch tragedy reported in the district in recent days. In the earlier case, at least 35 people died after consuming illicit liquor. (PTI)