CM talks tough on illegal mining

SHILLONG, June 3: As the efforts to rescue five trapped miners in a coal mine in East Jaintia Hills continues, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday vowed to crack down on illegal activities but admitted the illegalities were taking place despite laws to stop them.

“Appropriate action as per the law will be taken against all those involved in the incident. We are making all efforts to ensure that no illegal activities take place,” Sangma told reporters.

Sharing details on the latest incident, he said as per initial reports, it appears that they were looking at the option of starting mining activities there.

“We can presume they wanted to start some sort of mining there. The government will do all that it can to save the lives of the five people trapped inside,” he said.

The government has roped in the National Disaster Response Force for the search and rescue operation which has been affected by heavy rains for the past few days.

“All steps will be taken to try and get them out alive,” Sangma said. Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui is monitoring the rescue operation, the CM added.

Earlier, Opposition Congress had demanded an independent probe into illegal mining and transportation of coal, including a separate inquiry into such activities in Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills and Garo Hills. It was learnt the government is examining the demand.

The issue of illegal coal mining has often cornered the government. Despite strong statements from it, coal mining activities are believed to be rampant in the state.