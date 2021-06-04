Meghalaya’s  new COVID-time guidelines for opening of shops in rural areas

SHILLONG, June 4: Meghalaya government has made following arrangements for opening of shops in rural areas and areas outside of Shillong Urban Agglomeration from the 7th to 12th of June next :-

Shops dealing with essential items are allowed to open as per the regulated

arrangements to be made by the Sub Divisional Officer (C) and the Block Development

Officers concerned. This includes shops dealing in livestock feed and agricultural tools

and machineries/equipment.

In villages and areas where there are NIL positive cases/ very low numbers of cases, the

following additional economic activities are permitted to operate/ open not more than three

times a week, subject to compliance to the conditions as indicated:-

Hardware stores and stores dealing in raw materials for construction activities. Stone and sandstone quarry for permitted in-situ construction and MGNREGA works. Shops dealing in electronic items, gas appliances and gas repairing. Shops that sell, repair and service mobile phones and essential electronic items, and mobile phone recharging centres.

Automobile showrooms, automobile and type repair shops/workshop and auto spare part shops.

Furniture workshop Fabrication units. Florists and nurseries Stationery and Xerox shops

Any other shop other than the above will be permitted strictly on need basis and

upon due recommendation by the Headman to the SDO/ BDO concerned.

Conditions:-

The Sub Divisional Officers (Civil) and Block Development Officers in consultation

with the respective Headmen (Rangbah Shnong) and CCMTs of the respective zones

will regulate opening of essential and non-essential shops in such a way as to ensure no

crowding or congestion.

The Headmen, Market Committee and CCMTs will be responsible for ensuring absolute

adherence to protocols.3. Everyone should wear double-masks (3-ply plus cloth mask) or N-95 mask without fail.

Social distancing of at least 1 metre should be strictly maintained by all. People are not permitted to loiter in the market area without any valid reasons. Tea shops are strictly prohibited from opening. Anyone found violating protocols will be liable for shop-closure or fined. All shops will shut by 3pm. Movement into Shillong Urban Agglomeration is not permitted without a valid pass.

Any other vehicular movement will be regulated by the SDO (C)/ BDO concerned.

There shall be no overcrowding in one area/shop and people should spend minimum time in the shop/market area.