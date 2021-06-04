GH body opposes move to hand over MeECL assets to RECPDCL

TURA, June 4: Following the opposition in Shillong to the proposal of the State Government to hand over MeECL’s ‘performing assets’ — Shillong and Jowai distribution circles — to Rural Electrification Corporation Power Distribution Company Limited (RECPDCL), a student body from Garo Hills has also raised its voice against the move saying it would never be accepted.

The Garo Students ‘ Union (GSU) from Williamnagar in East Garo Hills on Friday termed the proposed move by the MDA as deliberate and hasty when the youths from the state were relying on the MeECL for future job prospects.

“During the recent budget session, Power Minister James K Sangma had claimed that the Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy is not applicable for the appointment of Casual Workers in MeECL and allowed appointment randomly only from the Khasi Hills. Now, leasing out the MePDCL will also ultimately deprive the overall job aspirants of the State,” union President Saljrang Tengrik R Marak said.

The union, while expressing appreciation to the MeECL employees union and MLAs from Khasi Hills who earlier raised opposition to the proposed move, urged all MLAs, organizations, civil societies and groups from Garo Hills to do the same.