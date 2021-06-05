Youth Cong stages protest over soaring petrol, diesel prices

NEW DELHI, June 5: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Saturday staged a protest over the rising prices of petrol and diesel, saying the government has thrown the country’s economy into disaster.

Hundreds of IYC activists along with its national President Srinivas BV staged protest outside Petroleum Ministry here and raised slogans against the government.

Srinivas accused the BJP government of constantly giving a blow to the people who have been stricken by its policies.

Launching attack on the government, Srinivas said that the government, which seeks ‘opportunity in disaster’, has thrown the country’s economy into disaster.

He said, “On the one hand the economy is crumbling, on the other, the prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing.”

He also said that when the BJP was in opposition, it demonstrated on the streets against the increase of Rs 5 per litre in the price of petrol and diesel, but today when there is all-round inflation, everyone is silent.

He said that today the Youth Congress tried to wake up the government from its slumber.

He also said that in many parts of the country, petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre mark while diesel has crossed Rs 90 per litre.

The IYC leader said that the prices are increasing day by day, the shameful thing is that despite doing such open loot, the BJP government is busy blaming the Congress.

“The Narendra Modi government has made such a dent in the budget of the common man, who is unable to cope with, is at the mercy of the government that is setting a new record in petrol, diesel price everyday,” Srinivas said.

IYC National General Secretary and Delhi In-charge Bhaiya Pawar said that farmers, youth, labourers, traders, women are suffering due to rising inflation, the anti-people face of the RSS and BJP has been exposed.

IYC National media in-charge Rahul Rao said that this government and its ministers have no understanding of the economy.

“Inflation is already on the rise. The fire that is raging in the prices of petrol and diesel will increase the inflation. We demand that the increased prices should be withdrawn with immediate effect and relief should be given to the people suffering from inflation and recession by returning the hike in excise duty,” Rao said, adding that when the BJP was in opposition, it used to protest on the road with a gas cylinder at a slight increase, but today all the BJP leaders are silent, the people of the country will never forgive this behaviour.